Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Trophies and Achievements

Ahead of the worldwide launch of Black Ops 6, the trophy list has been revealed ahead of time and it features specific challenges across the singleplayer campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies.
In total, there are 45 trophies, with the majority of those being Bronze. For PlayStation 5 players, there isn’t a Platinum trophy for unlocking every achievement. That only applies to those on the PlayStation 4 platform.
More Call of Duty guides
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Earn Prestige Master Rewards | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Prestige | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play Early With the New Zealand Method | Xbox, PlayStation, PC | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Wild Cards and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Tacticals and Lethals | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Field Upgrades and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Scorestreaks and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Weapons and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Operators and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Confirmed Game Modes at Launch | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the Global Release Times? Answered | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Campaign Rewards | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? |
Full Black Ops 6 trophy list
Platinum
- Decorated Agent: Unlock all Trophies in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PlayStation 4 only)
Gold
- Case in Point: Complete the Campaign on Veteran difficulty
- Return of the King: Enter Prestige 1
- Case Closed: Complete the Campaign on any difficulty
Silver
- The Puzzles, Mason: Complete all Safehouse Puzzles in Campaign
- Dipped in Gold: Purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in Campaign
- Show Off: Earn a Mastery Badge for any weapon
- The Pale Horse Arrives: Get 500 Eliminations in Multiplayer
- Podium Finish: Win 25 Multiplayer Matches
- Bye-Bye, Dark Aether: Help the lost scientist complete his experiment
- Annihilation: Get 100 Elite Zombie Eliminations
- No Mo’ Modi: Get out of jail
- Red Carpet: Get featured in Best Play 3 times
- Camos Are Forever: Unlock any Diamond or Opal Camo
Bronze
- Unexpected Move: Complete Bishop Takes Rook in Campaign on any difficulty
- Talent Acquisition: Complete Blood Feud in Campaign on any difficulty
- Breaking News: Complete Most Wanted in Campaign on any difficulty
- Bunker Busters: Complete Hunting Season and The Cradle in Campaign on any difficulty
- Head Games: Complete Emergence in Campaign on any difficulty
- Jackpot: Complete High Rollers in Campaign on any difficulty
- Grounded: Complete Ground Control in Campaign on any difficulty
- Consolation Prize: Complete Under the Radar in Campaign on any difficulty
- Capitol Punishment: Complete Separation Anxiety in Campaign on any difficulty
- Buried at Sea: Complete Checkmate in Campaign on any difficulty
- Party’s Over: In Most Wanted, perform 5 takedowns on guards in the gala without being spotted
- Skewer the Winged Beast: In Under the Radar, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter
- Bulldozed: In Ground Control, crush 25 enemies while driving the tank
- David vs Goliath: In Checkmate, destroy the APC using an RC-XD
- World Domination: In Liberty Falls, tap into your Supervillain side
- Seek & Destroy: Get 2 Kills with a single remote controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 meters away in Campaign
- Rapid Reflexes: Get 5 Headshot Kills during a single use of the Adrenaline Stim in Campaign
- Close Combat Specialist: Perform 10 takedowns in Campaign
- Destructive Wake: Get 5 or more Kills with a single Scorestreak in Campaign
- Rush Hour: Get a Double Kill with the RC-XD in Multiplayer
- Full Clear: In Hunting Season, complete every POI on the Tac Map
- Doing Your Part: Complete the Training Course in Multiplayer
- Betrayal: Kill an enemy from behind while disguised by the Sleeper Agent
- Heavy Ordinance Specialist: Destroy 50 Aerial Scorestreaks with Launchers in Multiplayer
- Stylish Kill: Get 75 Eliminations while having an active Combat Speciality Perk in Multiplayer
- Covert Agent: In Blood Feud, reach the Guild meeting without ever breaking stealth
- Culinary Delight: In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient
- Treasure Hunter: In Terminus, find the final Talisman
- Deadwood: In Liberty Falls, achieve a sporting high score
- To Know Your Enemy… : Get 100 Kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies
- Cyberized: Research all Augments for 10 Items in Zombies
Begin working through the Black Ops 6 trophy and achievements list when the game releases on October 25, 2024.