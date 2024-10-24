Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Trophies and Achievements

Ahead of the worldwide launch of Black Ops 6, the trophy list has been revealed ahead of time and it features specific challenges across the singleplayer campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies.

In total, there are 45 trophies, with the majority of those being Bronze. For PlayStation 5 players, there isn’t a Platinum trophy for unlocking every achievement. That only applies to those on the PlayStation 4 platform.

Full Black Ops 6 trophy list

Platinum

Decorated Agent: Unlock all Trophies in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PlayStation 4 only)

Gold

Case in Point: Complete the Campaign on Veteran difficulty

Enter Prestige 1

Complete the Campaign on any difficulty

Silver

The Puzzles, Mason: Complete all Safehouse Puzzles in Campaign

Purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in Campaign

Earn a Mastery Badge for any weapon

Get 500 Eliminations in Multiplayer

Win 25 Multiplayer Matches

Help the lost scientist complete his experiment

Get 100 Elite Zombie Eliminations

Get out of jail

Get featured in Best Play 3 times

Get featured in Best Play 3 times Camos Are Forever: Unlock any Diamond or Opal Camo

Bronze

Unexpected Move: Complete Bishop Takes Rook in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Blood Feud in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Most Wanted in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Most Wanted in Campaign on any difficulty Bunker Busters: Complete Hunting Season and The Cradle in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Emergence in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Emergence in Campaign on any difficulty Jackpot: Complete High Rollers in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete High Rollers in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Ground Control in Campaign on any difficulty Consolation Prize: Complete Under the Radar in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Under the Radar in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Separation Anxiety in Campaign on any difficulty Buried at Sea: Complete Checkmate in Campaign on any difficulty

Complete Checkmate in Campaign on any difficulty

In Most Wanted, perform 5 takedowns on guards in the gala without being spotted Skewer the Winged Beast: In Under the Radar, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter

In Under the Radar, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter

In Ground Control, crush 25 enemies while driving the tank David vs Goliath: In Checkmate, destroy the APC using an RC-XD

In Checkmate, destroy the APC using an RC-XD

In Liberty Falls, tap into your Supervillain side Seek & Destroy: Get 2 Kills with a single remote controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 meters away in Campaign

Get 2 Kills with a single remote controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 meters away in Campaign

Get 5 Headshot Kills during a single use of the Adrenaline Stim in Campaign Close Combat Specialist: Perform 10 takedowns in Campaign

Perform 10 takedowns in Campaign

Get 5 or more Kills with a single Scorestreak in Campaign Rush Hour: Get a Double Kill with the RC-XD in Multiplayer

Get a Double Kill with the RC-XD in Multiplayer

In Hunting Season, complete every POI on the Tac Map Doing Your Part: Complete the Training Course in Multiplayer

Complete the Training Course in Multiplayer

Kill an enemy from behind while disguised by the Sleeper Agent Heavy Ordinance Specialist: Destroy 50 Aerial Scorestreaks with Launchers in Multiplayer

Destroy 50 Aerial Scorestreaks with Launchers in Multiplayer

Get 75 Eliminations while having an active Combat Speciality Perk in Multiplayer Covert Agent: In Blood Feud, reach the Guild meeting without ever breaking stealth

In Blood Feud, reach the Guild meeting without ever breaking stealth

In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient Treasure Hunter: In Terminus, find the final Talisman

In Terminus, find the final Talisman

In Liberty Falls, achieve a sporting high score To Know Your Enemy… : Get 100 Kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies

Get 100 Kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies

Begin working through the Black Ops 6 trophy and achievements list when the game releases on October 25, 2024.