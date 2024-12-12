With the return of a dedicated crew in Black Ops 6 Zombies, these characters are given a chance to delve more into individual stories as they make their way through the Dark Aether saga. The newest character to the story, Maya, gets her own Easter Egg exclusive to her in Citadelle Des Morts. With a mini-boss fight and even a unique cutscene, players will want to know how to do this highly specific quest. This guide will show players how to complete the secret Maya cutscene Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Secret Maya Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts

Make sure that you select Maya as your playable Operator in the pre-game lobby since that is the only way you can experience this Easter Egg. Once she is selected, load into a game of Citadelle Des Morts and just play the game normally until you reach Round 14. On this round and any round above it, head to the Dining Hall which is the room with all the Knights and where you can get the Elemental Swords. Go to the northwest corner of the room and up the stairs to the second floor. Right at the top of the stairs to the left of the Vulture Aid Perk Machine is a small table with a radio that will have a green light and be beeping Morse Code.

Interact with the radio and Franco will start to talk. After Maya responds, the door to the right of the radio will unlock. Interact with the door to go inside. Make sure you have good weapons like one of the Elemental Swords or an upgraded gun since you will battle some tough enemies in this area.

On the other side of the door is a hallway filled with infinitely spawning Vermin. This hall leads to a cellar which is where you will find two Doppelghast Special Zombies with one of them being an HVT variant. This means it hits harder and has more health than the normal version of the enemy. Defeat both Doppelghasts and the Vermin will stop spawning. The HVT will drop a key. Use it to open the large double doors at the end of the cellar and find a spiral staircase.

At the bottom of the staircase, a cutscene will play that sees Franco lock himself behind a door before Maya blows open an entrance. Now alone with the French Syndicate member, she takes revenge on the man that led to her brother’s death.

After the cutscene, you will reappear in the Dining Hall with a few rewards dropping on the ground. One of these rewards will always be a Legendary Rarity GS45 pistol. This Easter Egg can only be done once and will only be experienced by a player who is Maya. Any teammates in the game will continue to play the game as normal while Maya goes through this Easter Egg alone.

You now know how to complete the Maya Easter Egg and get her secret cutscene on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.