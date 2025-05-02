Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All High Art Event Pass Rewards

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone has received a refresh with its Season 03 Reloaded update. In multiplayer, there are new maps and game modes to try out, while battle royale players can catch the loot train in Verdansk and begin their Ranked Play journey. A new event pass has also launched alongside the High Art event, featuring paid and free rewards.

Even though 4/20 is done and dusted, Activision is keeping the tradition going in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the High Art event. As a result, the majority of rewards in both the premium and free event pass tracks are designed to take you on a trip. There are all kinds of cosmetics exclusive to this pass, including Operator skins, a Conversion Kit, Double XP Tokens, and more.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone High Art event pass contents

To get access to the Premium track rewards, it will cost you 1,100 Call of Duty points, while the free track is automatically available to all players at no extra cost. Here are all the rewards featured in each track and how much XP you need to rack up to unlock each one.

Premium track

Fired Up Operator Skin – Instant unlock

Spin With Me Calling Card – 20,000 XP

Glazed Out CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle Blueprint – 50,000 XP

High Fliers Large Decal – 70,000 XP

Double XP Token – 100,000 XP

Weed Watch Gun Screen – 140,000 XP

Ha! Emote – 180,000 XP

Flameware PP-919 Submachine Gun Blueprint – 240,000 XP

Missed ‘Em Finishing Move – 300,000 XP

Host Rogen Operator Skin – 370,000 XP

Free Track

Seth’s Tray Weapon Sticker – Instant unlock

Pot-tery Spray – 20,000 XP

Double Weapon XP Token – 50,000 XP

Psycho-Kettle Weapon Charm – 70,000 XP

Bonding Loading Screen – 100,000 XP

Vape Jape Emblem – 140,000 XP

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini Rocket Conversion Kit – 180,000 XP

Double Battle Pass XP Token – 240,000 XP

Casual Ops Operator Skin – 300,000 XP

Ladra Submachine Gun – 370,000 XP

The High Art event ends on May 15, 2025. After that date, the cosmetic and XP Token rewards will be gone forever, so there’s no time to waste!