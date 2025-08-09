Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Open Stadium Roof | Satellite Hijack Contract

With the return of Verdansk and its classic points of interest, it was only a matter of time before the Stadium roof re-opened. To access the interior of the Warzone Stadium, you need to complete Satellite Hijack contracts, a new objective making its debut with the Season 05 update.

The required number of Satellite Hijack contracts can be completed in regular or casual battle royale in Verdansk, but it’s far more straightforward is casual mode. It’s easier to complete the steps in a full squad and work together because you have to complete three Satellite Hijack contracts. Also, it’s recommended to land on and take control of a helicopter at the very beginning of the match, so you can easily get to the areas of the map the contract takes you to.

How to open Stadium roof in Warzone

Ten Satellite Hijack contracts will spawn at the beginning of the match and will appear as orange icons on your map. Just three of these contracts in total need to be completed in a match, meaning if another team picks up a Satellite Hijack contract and completes it, this will count towards your progress.

A Satellite Hijack contract has multiple objectives you need to complete. After picking up this contract, your first task will be to investigate a campsite that will appear on the map as a yellow radius, in order to find gear you can interact with.

The next task is to eliminate an opponent within a designated time. When you kill an Operator, they will drop another piece of intel relating to the Satellite Hijack contract. A new yellow zone will appear on the map and take you to a relay module, where you’ll use the Decrypting Tool you picked up from the enemy that you eliminated. Members of your team will then have to defend the relay module by remaining in the designated zone until the timer runs out.

Repeat this process by starting a new Satellite Hijack contract until you have completed the requirements three times in a match. When three Satellite Hijack contracts have been fulfilled, make your way to the Stadium, where an Orbital Strike will blow open the Stadium roof and you will receive an event calling card.

When you get inside the Stadium, there will be a weapon case right beside the missile. Once picked up, your team must survive for 90 seconds holding the weapon case, which will mark your location for the lobby to see. If you survive for the designated time, your team will earn an XMG blueprint.

Keep in mind that the Satellite Hijack contract will only be available in battle royale modes from August 7, until August 14. After that point, the Stadium roof will remain open.