Persona 4 Revival Gets Xbox Store Listing & ESRB Rating

XBOX and SEGA aren’t really trying hard to hide it.

It looks like we’re set to get a Persona 4 Revival announcement soon.

Rumors of a new remake or remaster have been going around since 2024. Sega officially announced Persona 4 Revival in June 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

There is already an Xbox Store listing for the game which says that it is Xbox Play Anywhere.

On top of that, someone who has the Xbox app received a notification that Persona 4 Revival received an ESRB rating of M for Mature 17+. Sega and Xbox aren’t really trying hard to hide this, and that may be because it’s about to be revealed in this weekend’s Xbox Games Showcase.

For what it’s worth, the official ESRB website hasn’t published a rating for Persona 4 Revival yet. But every version of Persona 4 – including the original PlayStation 2 release – received an M rating.

That rating could get published on the site anytime between today and next week. But it does appear that we’re getting this newest Persona remake or remaster very soon.