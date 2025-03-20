Did The Persona 4 Remake Just Get Confirmed?

Atlus has been around for a while, and they’ve been making RPGs of all types during their lifespan. However, its breakthrough moment, if you will, is when the team made a certain game that you “saw it coming.” From the moment that “Royal” game came to life, gamers wanted to experience more of what Atlus had to offer, and the game dev happily allowed that via ports of past games, all new IP, and, of course, remakes of its most iconic series. Now, the “final piece” of that “remake line” is possibly coming, as the Persona 4 Remake has been teased in a unique way.

This comes from a person named Faz, who found a unique registry done by Atlus. As you’ll read on the post, the last time the game dev did this, it announced Persona 3 Reload, which became the fastest-selling launch game in the franchise. So, by that logic, with this new registration, it would appear that Persona 4 Remake is on the way.

Obviously, we can’t know that for sure until Atlus says something, but you can “read the room” and feel that Atlus wants this to happen. After all, the 4th entry may not have been the best-seller of the group, but it was one that won over a lot of critics, and many people still feel that it’s the best story within the franchise, especially due to certain twists and turns that happen within it.

Without spoiling it, the game takes place in a small town in Japan, where a mysterious murder suddenly occurs. Your player character soon finds himself able to go inside a television and learns that people are being dragged into this new dimension and killed before their bodies are displayed in the real world.

Collecting a group of allies, you fight back against this “Midnight Channel” and attempt to figure out what’s going on and who is behind it. Naturally, many of the game’s mechanics are similar to the 3rd and 5th entries in the saga, including turn-based combat, doing lots of activities to boost your stats and skills, boosting relationships when possible, and, of course, finding romance.

If a remake is coming, it would undoubtedly do what the 3rd game’s remake did: enhance the graphics, add quality-of-life gameplay improvements, possibly recast the cast, and ensure the game is as smooth as possible.

As for the 6th entry that fans are still waiting on…there’s still no update on that.