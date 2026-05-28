SIGNAL LOST: Call Of Duty 2026 Teasers Triangulate Into A YouTube Livestream In South Korea

Infinity Ward may be hinting at an ARG.

Activision and Infinity Ward are playing mindgames with fans with their first teaser for Call of Duty 2026.

Last June 2025, TheGhostOfHope revealed that this year’s game would be set in Korea, a rumor that’s paying off today. For starters, the official Call of Duty YouTube channel has launched a mysterious livestream named카메라 (Camera) 004.

The stream shows a part of South Korea burning in the fallout of a missile attack. CharlieIntel shared a video teaser of events revealing soldiers were deployed only to be hit unprepared by said attack.

That’s presumably where the livestream begins, but that’s not all. The official Call of Duty Twitter account changed its location to South Korea.

Subsequently, all the regional Call of Duty Twitter accounts linked to the livestream. All these accounts also changed their background images with a screen that says ‘SIGNAL LOST.’

But their biggest move was on Call of Duty’s website itself. The frontpage says it is ‘SIGNAL LOST’, simulating a bunker full of monitors that’s been taken offline.

This will all apparently pay off in a scheduled YouTube event later today.