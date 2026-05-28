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Dragon Quest XII Development Has Started Over, Renamed Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams

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In spite of the delay, the game now seems to be doing well.

Square Enix has finally confirmed that Dragon Quest XII has restarted development.

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate was announced all the way back in 2021. Square Enix had been reticent to share details about the game for years but rumors spread that the project changed its team in 2024 over problems in development.

Today, executive producer Yosuke Saito and franchise designer Yuji Horii confirmed that the team went through reorganization. Subsequently, the game has undergone a reboot.

However, they are now able to share preview clips of the game, now renamed Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams. We’ve received a clear view of the Hero, in cutscenes and in-game, as well as some other supporting characters.

Hopefully, this means that what we’ve seen is work that’s started since 2024, and they didn’t cancel the 2021 game after five years. This game seems set to skip the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S generation, but that may be why they’re releasing a new version of Dragon Quest XI.

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