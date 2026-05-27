Tetris The Grand Master 4: Absolute Eye Goes Mainstream On Nintendo Switch Next Month

This could make Arika’s Tetris games mainstream even in their home country.

A beloved cult classic is betting it all on going mainstream, next month.

Tetris: The Grand Master is an illustrious sub-franchise in the Tetris series, produced by Arika vice president Ichiro Mihara. These arcade Tetris games built a cult following among competitive players in its native Japan, that slowly spread worldwide.

However, Akira has long had trouble with securing the Tetris license with The Tetris Company. You can learn more about that history here, but it seemed like Akira’s Tetris games would never get a chance to even be released outside Japan, until recently.

Tetris: The Grand Master 4 Absolute Eye, which was originally cancelled in 2015, was released on Steam worldwide a decade later. Today, Arika and The Tetris Company have revealed their latest game is also coming to Nintendo Switch, this June 4.

This Switch release has potential to even outdo their Steam version, because of how popular Tetris is with Nintendo fans. It’s their biggest opportunity to make Tetris: The Grand Master mainstream, even in their native Japan.

You can watch the official announcement trailer below.