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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets New Expansion From Fool’s Theory: Songs of The Past

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No last generation or Switch 2 announcement for now.

We have some big news about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, that was in the rumor mill for quite a while.

CD Projekt RED made the official announcement on social media:

Medallion’s humming… that can only mean one thing! It’s time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past!

This brand-new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more. It’s being co-developed with Fools Theory and is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in 2027. Stay tuned for more information in late summer.

CD Projekt RED is also updating system requirements for the base game on PC, which suggests this expansion isn’t coming to PS4, Xbox One, and the Switch. This game released all the way back in 2015, so the upgrade is understandably heavy.

While there’s no mention of this coming to the Switch 2, we know that CD Projekt RED is already very good at optimizing for Nintendo’s latest hardware. This could be the prompt to make a native port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the Switch 2 in the future.

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