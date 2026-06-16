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Rumor: Nintendo Of America Data Breach Reveals Company Implemented CoPilot Last December

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Nintendo’s employees don’t quite want to use CoPilot.

There’s an alleged data breach at Nintendo of America, that’s leaked some dirty laundry.

A threat actor named SHADOWBYT3$ claims to have stolen 859 MB of data from TINYpulse. This breach doesn’t affect Nintendo’s customers, but their employees.

TINYpulse is a workplace feedback platform. If this data breach is real, SHADOWBYT3$ got their hands on personal identifiers as well as financial information. As of this writing, Nintendo has yet to confirm the breach is real.

On Twitter, ultima_flashs claims to have gotten access to this data. Nintendo employee feedback reveals that they started implementing CoPilot in December 2025. It seems they’re only using it to improve office efficiency.

ultima_flashs clarified that this does not apply to Nintendo of Japan, and there’s no sign here that Nintendo used AI to make games in either country. Nintendo’s US employees are also critical of this AI mandate.

This would all be concerning if true, but Nintendo hasn’t even acknowledged the alleged data breach yet. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting if it’s true that Nintendo of America already went this route half a year ago.

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