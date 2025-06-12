Rumor: The Witcher 3 Will Receive New Story DLC This Year

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an RPG that keeps giving. CD Projekt Red launched this game a decade ago, and it remains a fan favorite. We know that the game series is far from done! Currently in the works is the successor installment from CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 4. However, it turns out that we might actually have more story DLC coming our way in The Witcher 3.

It’s not too surprising, I’m sure, for some fans, that developers are going back. We saw some new content come to The Witcher 3 with a story DLC. We learned that one of the reasons behind this DLC was to give newcomer developers something to work on in preparation for The Witcher 4.

This appears to be something more substantial. Information originates from a Polish podcast group, Rock and Boris, which we’re finding out about through the folks at Insider Gaming. According to reports, it has been noted that the podcast learned from its sources that the new story DLC is coming for The Witcher 3 later this year.

We know CD Projekt Red is currently busy with The Witcher 4 in full production. It’s believed that the DLC is coming from Fool’s Theory, the developers behind The Witcher 1 remake. Unfortunately, no further information is available regarding the DLC’s storyline or its scope. Perhaps it’s some content that will bridge the narrative between The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4, but that’s just speculation on my part.

It’s also noted from the podcast that the release schedule for The Witcher fans includes first mod support for The Witcher 3 on consoles, followed by the DLC release, The Witcher 4, and finally, The Witcher 1 remake. But again, take this as nothing more than a rumor right now.

Again, it wouldn’t be entirely shocking to see more content coming. CD Projekt Red tends to surprise us with DLC drops long after support is believed to be over. After all, we learned that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a surprise new update later this month, a game that, again, we all assumed was finished. So, for now, we’ll have to wait and see if this rumor proves to be true.