Rumor: Elsewhere Entertainment’s Open World, Multiplayer RPG Will Have PvE (To Rival GTA?)

Elsewhere Entertainment seems to be working on a serious competitor to GTA.

In 2024, Activision revealed that they have launched a new studio in Warsaw, Poland, called Elsewhere Entertainment. In the months since, we learned that the studio is working on an open world game that has both a story campaign and multiplayer. In fact, it appears to be competing directly with Rockstar’s signature franchise.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user cat__statue, a new job listing indicates that the game will have a huge focus on PvE. The job listing says this:

…primarily focus on PvE experiences and be responsible for developing a cohesive vision encompassing, engagement systems, seasonal content, progressions, mission design, encounter design, RPG systems.

Poland has emerged as a new hub for video game studios, but it’s best known as the home country of CD Projekt RED. So we can expect some of these devs to bring experience from The Witcher games to this title.

It’s remarkable that we already know this much about Elsewhere’s game considering Activision and Xbox hasn’t announced it yet. It looks like it will be a very big reveal when it does happen.