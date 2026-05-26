Rumor: Media Molecule Has Been Quietly Working On An Open World Game (Could It Be A New Tearaway?)

It’s also possible that this is a wholly new IP.

There’s an interesting new rumor about Media Molecule that could hint they’ve moved from one of their classic IPs, to another one.

We last reported on Media Molecule hiring for a new game all the way back in April 2024. MP1st reports that a Media Molecule dev has revealed they are working on an open world game in their CV.

While they don’t outright call it an open world game, they list working on these tasks and holding these responsibilities:

Level blocking out main POIs, moment-to-moment gameplay, forage design, and scripting various gameplay events

Feature owner, main contact/vision holder of various open-world content

Mark Healey, who was Media Molecule’s former creative director, spoke on their next game being ‘more of a game than a creative tool’. Their most famous IP, LittleBigPlanet, and their latest, Dreams, were both closer to creative tools.

Now, it’s possible that this is a completely new IP, but there’s also a possibility that Media Molecule has dipped back into their Vita/PS4 classic Tearaway. Sony is rumored to be reviving their dormant IPs, so they could very well be turning a page into open world territory.