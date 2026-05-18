Rumor: PlayStation Working On Reviving Dormant IPs Like Infamous

Of course, there’s some IPs that aren’t Sony’s anymore.

Two people are claiming that PlayStation is now looking into reviving their dormant IPs.

The first talks about this came from the VGC podcast. In the latest episode, co-host Jordan Middler said this:

There is a groundswell of people that want Infamous. I’m under the impression that there is an Infamous thing happening somewhere else in PlayStation at the minute, not tied to them.

The them in Jordan is referring to is Sucker Punch, the studio best known for making Infamous games. They also speculated on other older PlayStation IPs that could be brought back.

A few hours later, NateTheHate was asked about this and gave this response:

There is truth to Sony exploring & considering reviving some of their older, unused IPs.

Gamers can consider this open season for asking for games to be brought back with remakes, remasters, and reboots. Of course, there’s a number of games previously associated with PlayStation that they don’t really own and wouldn’t be part of this (Crash Bandicoot, Final Fantasy, Tomb Raider).