Rumor: Rockstar Will Make Reviewers Play GTA 6 In A Closed Door Location

Hopefully that means the campaign isn’t that long.

PH Brazil is back with an interesting rumor about GTA 6.

Real name Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, PH Brazil talked about the game with co-host Guilherme Dias in the latest episode of the X do Controle podcast.

To summarize, PH Brazil says that Rockstar will not be sending out review codes, but they will allow games press (and probably content creators) to review the game before release.

Instead, they’ll be brought over to a closed door location where they will be given the time to play the game in full. The last time this writer remembers a game receiving this treatment was BioShock Infinite, all the way back in 2013.

Of course, we know Rockstar could do this to keep story and other game elements secret for as long as possible. But in the past decade, the industry has gotten used to review codes. The press can usually be expected to keep secrets.

Maybe Take-Two has become paranoid given GTA 6’s leak history, and maybe they’re right to feel that way. In any case this will be an expensive undertaking to add to expenses if true.