Rumor: Hogwarts Legacy 2 Will Be In The Next State of Play

Will Hogwarts Legacy 2 be one of the last AAAs of this console generation?

We have a huge rumor about the next State of Play.

Hogwarts Legacy_20230206010131

Tidux shared this cryptic message on Twitter:

SOP- HL2

Soon™

We know some of you thought of Half-Life 2 with that abbreviation. That game came out 22 years ago.

Given the field of rumored games, the clearest candidate to what Tidux is referring to is Hogwarts Legacy 2. WB Games expressed interest in a sequel as soon as the original game came out to immediate success.

We most recently covered a rumor that this next State of Play will be slated on May 24. Sony had reportedly been reaching out to 3rd party developers who wanted to join in last March.

What that implies is that Portkey Games and WB Games is just about ready to give fans a look at the game. But we can’t tell yet if this is an early look, or if it means Hogwarts Legacy 2 could be one of the last AAAs to come out to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.