Rumor: Sony Is Preparing For Their Next State of Play For Late Spring/Early Summer

It could be Sony’s biggest State of Play this year, if they get enough partners on board.

Sony is allegedly planning their next big PlayStation presentation.

Millie A shared this rumor on Twitter:

PlayStation has initiated partner outreach discussions with a select group of publishing and development stakeholders to evaluate content readiness and availability for a potential State of Play broadcast, currently being scoped for late Spring/early Summer window.

That would place this State of Play sometime between May to June. Of course, June is enshrined as E3 month. While the event has been cancelled for four years now, June remains the biggest month for video game marketing for the entire year.

Sony has held State of Play events close to or during June. They had an hour long State of Play in June 2025, where they revealed Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

This could very well be the biggest State of Play for 2026, but that will all depend on which partners they get to sign on to reveal and promote their games.

Of course, they also have Marvel’s Wolverine to show too, but that game could have its own dedicated State of Play. We’ll see if Sony’s plans come to fruition later this year.