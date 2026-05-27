DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Coming To Switch 2

Square Enix has revealed that DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this September 24, 2026.

The original DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age released all the way back in 2017 for the Nintendo 3DS and PS4, but it was programmed for both platforms and the Switch at the same time. The Switch version, which released in 2019, is the original release of the Definitive Edition. It was also the basis for new ports on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

It received good reviews in its time, though some reviewers criticized it for staying too close to the franchise’s formula, and not trying much that’s substantially new.

But for fans who are still frustrated waiting for Dragon Quest XII, this would be a welcome upgrade for the latest platform. Of course, you should already expect that this latest Square Enix release is coming in physical on Game-Key Card.