Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Destiny 2 YouTuber Aztecross Is Dropping Marathon Season 2, Claiming Gamers May Not Trust Bungie And Sony Ever Again

by

He really does have a reasonable point.

Destiny 2 YouTuber Aztecross has drawn a line in the sand.

With 1.03 million subscribers on YouTube and 669,000 followers on Twitch, Aztecross is not an insignificant content creator in the community.

In a new video called ‘It’s All Coming Out.’, Aztecross made it clear he isn’t returning to Marathon for Season 2. In fact, he isn’t going to play other Bungie games either. And he alluded to dropping PlayStation and other Sony products.

Aztecross made it clear there’s no boycott going on but. Destiny fans were already converging towards doing the same thing he’s doing. In his words:

And so, what I’m really trying to say is that $3 billion valuation, if you decide to completely ice the Destiny IP and do nothing with it, your community here, and by extension, the wider gaming community will not trust anything you make going forward.

Of course, the Destiny community is upset over Destiny 2 entering end of service, with no Destiny 3 in the horizon. But in a business environment where making Destiny 3 might not be worthwhile, Sony and Bungie may just knowingly accept it.

Recent Videos

007 First Light: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

007 First Light: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
State of Play June 2026 - 10 Predictions We ARE DESPERATE FOR

State of Play June 2026 - 10 Predictions We ARE DESPERATE FOR
007 First Light - Before You Buy

007 First Light - Before You Buy
10 Games That CHANGE If You Play Them WRONG

10 Games That CHANGE If You Play Them WRONG
20 Best FREE Games We've EVER PLAYED

20 Best FREE Games We've EVER PLAYED
10 Recent Games That SPOILED US

10 Recent Games That SPOILED US
UBISOFT LOSES 1.3 BILLION, GTA 6 CEO RESPONDS & MORE

UBISOFT LOSES 1.3 BILLION, GTA 6 CEO RESPONDS & MORE
15 Games With The Most REALISTIC NPCs

15 Games With The Most REALISTIC NPCs
Top 10 NEW Games of June 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of June 2026
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,