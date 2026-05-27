Destiny 2 YouTuber Aztecross Is Dropping Marathon Season 2, Claiming Gamers May Not Trust Bungie And Sony Ever Again

Destiny 2 YouTuber Aztecross has drawn a line in the sand.

With 1.03 million subscribers on YouTube and 669,000 followers on Twitch, Aztecross is not an insignificant content creator in the community.

In a new video called ‘It’s All Coming Out.’, Aztecross made it clear he isn’t returning to Marathon for Season 2. In fact, he isn’t going to play other Bungie games either. And he alluded to dropping PlayStation and other Sony products.

Aztecross made it clear there’s no boycott going on but. Destiny fans were already converging towards doing the same thing he’s doing. In his words:

And so, what I’m really trying to say is that $3 billion valuation, if you decide to completely ice the Destiny IP and do nothing with it, your community here, and by extension, the wider gaming community will not trust anything you make going forward.

Of course, the Destiny community is upset over Destiny 2 entering end of service, with no Destiny 3 in the horizon. But in a business environment where making Destiny 3 might not be worthwhile, Sony and Bungie may just knowingly accept it.