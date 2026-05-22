Rumor: Bungie Will Have Layoffs After Destiny 2, Destiny 3 Is Not In Development

These are the consequences we should have expected from the impairment.

Jason Schreier is making some serious, but credible, claims about what’s next for Bungie.

The studio just revealed that they are finishing up on Destiny 2. Schreier made this claim on Bluesky:

NEW: Bungie is planning a significant layoff following the end of Destiny 2’s development. Destiny 3 is NOT in active production.

Some Bungie staff are pitching and prototyping new ideas including Destiny games, but none are yet greenlit.

Schreier also explained Bungie couldn’t afford to make Destiny 3, even after they just released The Final Shape two years ago. You can read his story on Bloomberg here.

If Schreier is correct, this is unfortunately predictable. We knew there would be harsh consequences to Sony reporting a $ 560 million impairment loss on Bungie in the latest earnings report.

There’s just no way to spin this news in a positive way, as Marathon turned out to not be successful enough to turn their fortunes around. We can only hope the coming months will be kinder to Bungie.