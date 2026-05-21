Tom Henderson: Ubisoft’s AI Project Was Used For Far Cry 7 Dev’t “And It Looks Like Shit”

Tom Henderson has harsh things to say about Ubisoft’s AI initiative.

Tom liked to his latest article about Ubisoft’s AI on Twitter, saying:

They’ve been testing this in Far Cry 7 for R&D, and it looks like shit.

In the article, Tom wrote about Ubisoft’s plans to expand their AI project, internally referred to as Teammates. In Ubisoft’s words:

Ubisoft is accelerating investments behind Teammates, its first playable Generative AI experience, to enrich player experiences, while teams are making tangible progress organically on AI applications that can help manage the growing complexity of modern game development pipelines.

Tom’s comment isn’t part of the report, so we can consider that as off the record, a rumor, and partly Tom’s opinion. It also doesn’t bode well for how generative AI is currently being used in the industry.

Surely we all don’t miss the irony of the industry eagerly adopting AI when the same technology has created a consumer crisis with their games, consoles, etc. going up in price. But we’ll see if Ubisoft also has a coherent exit plan if Teammates doesn’t work out for them.