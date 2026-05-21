Rumor: Millie A Says “Maybe Don’t Miss” This Next State Of Play

Will the fans disagree if this will be a good show or not?

Millie A seems to want us to reserve some excitement for this upcoming State of Play.

The next State of Play is slated for June 2, and Sony has confirmed that they will be featuring Marvel’s Wolverine, among other games.

Nate The Hate told fans to put their expectations in check for this show. But now, Millie A is saying something else.

She shared this message on Twitter:

There’s “temper expectations”… and then there’s what’s actually about to happen at State of Play.

Not saying you should drop everything and clear your schedule to watch it live…

but maybe don’t miss this one

One could make a comparison here on who is more likely to be correct here, but maybe it’s just as likely that there’s a difference of opinion between Millie and Nate.

Assuming they both know what the whole State of Play will have, the fans may also find themselves divided if the show is worth getting this excited about or not. Maybe that makes the show interesting in itself. We’ll see soon enough what Sony has for the rest of 2026.