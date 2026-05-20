State Of Play Confirmed For June 2, Featuring Marvel’s Wolverine

Sony is going to have to put on a hell of a show.

Sony has officially announced the next State of Play.

It is arriving this June 2, and not in the middle of May as many predicted. The broadcast starts a 2 PM PT and will last 60 minutes.

Sony will only confirm one game for this show, but it’s the one fans want. Marvel’s Wolverine, releasing exclusively on the PlayStation 5, will finally get its big spotlight under the sun, ahead of its release on September 15.

Sony has also arranged for special Alamo Drafthouse screenings for the State of Play, with the same free lotto seatings that Xbox’s FanFest events have.

The show will only be days away from this year’s Summer Game Fest, which will be arriving June 5 at the legendary Dolby Theatre. We know Sony usually wants to have these shows much earlier than Summer Game Fest, but we can only speculate why they couldn’t do that this time.

With Sony raising prices for their consoles and PS Plus, they will have to put on a really good show to win fans over this year.