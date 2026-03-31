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Summer Game Fest 2026 Is Going To Hollywood This June 5 To The Home Of The Oscars, Dolby Theatre

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Geoff might really have something special planned this year.

Geoff Keighley’s productions have locked in the date for Summer Game Fest.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

In just over 2 months, Summer Game Fest returns live on Friday, June 5 from the historic @DolbyTheatre in Hollywood.

A 2 hour live showcase of what’s next for video games with news, announcements, special guests and more.

This year, the show leaves its three year venue of the YouTube Theater at Inglewood, California. But it’s now stepping up to a historic location.

Dolby Theater was formerly known as the Kodak Theatre. Yes, this is the official theatre of the Academy Awards, first established in 2001 and found in the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highlands Avenue, next to Mann’s Chinese Theatre.

We imagine Geoff had his dearly departed father David Keighley, IMAX’s chief quality officer, in mind when he booked this venue. Geoff hasn’t shown his full cards yet, but this year’s event could actually be something special.

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