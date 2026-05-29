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Rumor: Bungie Decided To Drop Destiny 2 At The Start Of 2026 – But They Considered Turning It To ‘Destiny Infinity’

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Somewhere in between Overwatch and Halo Infinity, it seems.

Paul Tassi has shared even newer details behind the scenes for Destiny 2.

After Bungie announced they would be pushing one final update for the game, rumors spread that there are no plans to make a Destiny 3, and Bungie would unfortunately be having layoffs.

Paul Tassi has confirmed that Bungie decided to pull the plug on Destiny 2 as soon as earlier this year. Both Edge of Fate and Renegades performed below expectations, forcing them to make the call.

Before they decided to end things, there were multiple ideas on where to go next. One possibility was to make a Destiny Infinity – a relaunch made of one big expansion to build interest for a Destiny 3.

Paul also addressed the Marathon question that became so divisive. He made it clear there was no one at Bungie deciding to kill Destiny 2 or not based on how well that game would perform.

Sadly, Destiny 2 ended on its own merits, because Bungie could not win the fans over. Where Bungie goes from here is anyone’s guess.

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