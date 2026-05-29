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90 % of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s Reveal Trailer Is “In-Engine” After Activision Pivots To PC First

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The hyperrealism is already off the charts on this one.

Activision wants us to get excited for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s graphics.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account said this:

90% of the footage from the Reveal Trailer is in-engine and trust us, there’s more where that come from

While Activision confirmed this would be their grand return to Nintendo, they’re putting a lot of focus on PC this round. They intend to support all the possible performance optimizations on multiple hardware.

Of course, that PC focus really benefits all platforms, as multiplatform games turn out better when they’re built to be scalable as well as being optimized.

Activision isn’t being any more specific regarding what graphical improvements they’re bringing to this game, at least for now. They would have to cover every base on PC to also deliver satisfying experiences on the AMD-based PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as the Nvidia-based Switch 2.

In the meantime, you can watch the reveal trailer again and form your own opinion below.

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