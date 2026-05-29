Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Officially Revealed – And Confirmed For Nintendo Switch 2

This could be one of the most important video game releases for the next decade.

Activision has officially revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, with another surprise announcement.

The game is confirmed for the Switch 2, making it the first Call of Duty to come to a Nintendo platform for over a decade. And yes, this marks the 1st year that XBOX starts fulfilling their ten year contract with Nintendo.

You will be waging war on two fronts, joining the South Korean army fighting as the frontlines collapses around them, and also as Captain Price fighting for a personal grudge half a world away.

Interestingly, Infinity Ward’s developers revealed they had no problems porting the game to Nintendo’s platform, and only focused on optimization and performance. That’s a good sign for future Call of Duty games coming to Nintendo at the same time as other platforms.

Activision has also confirmed that they will be pulling Call of Duty: Warzone from PS4 and Xbox One. Clearly, players will have to finally make that upgrade, and there is a really exciting new choice to consider.