Rumor: Call Of Duty Will Finally Launch On Nintendo Switch 2 This Year

It took so long that the Switch 2 is already a year in the market.

Microsoft may finally be making good on their contract with Nintendo.

NateTheHate came up on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, to comment on a rumor about Call of Duty. Billbil-kun claimed to have leaked the cover art for the next game, called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. He also deliberately blurred the pic.

But when someone commented that it should be the first Call of Duty on Switch 2, Nate replied ‘Yes.’

Last 2023, Microsoft signed a deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms for ten years. That deal helped convincing regulators to approve Microsoft’s deal to acquire Call of Duty’s parent company, Activision Blizzard King.

Of course, we have waited so long for Microsoft to make good on this deal that the Switch 2 is already one year into the market. But it’s possible that contract had provisions for the Call of Duty teams to receive sufficient time to learn Nintendo’s platforms and add them to their dev cycle.

If this rumor is true, Nintendo or XBOX could make the official announcement as soon as next month.