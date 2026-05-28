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Rumor: Bungie Is Still Pitching Projects For Destiny, As Well As “One Other Interesting Thing”

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We aren’t back yet. But maybe.

Jason Schreier may be hinting that the door hasn’t completely shut down for Destiny yet.

Last week, Bungie revealed Destiny 2 is about to get its last update this coming June 9. This follows a particularly severe quarter where Sony reported a total $ 765 million impairment loss on acquiring the studio.

Jason has started his own YouTube channel, with his first video recounting the story behind the Destiny franchise based on what he’s learned behind the scenes.

Jason said this about Bungie near the end of the video:

…they’re pitching, they’re prototyping Destiny stuff, and (there is) at least one other interesting thing they’re pitching and prototyping and um I just don’t know what happens from there.

Jason also pointed out that it’s unlikely for Sony to now take a pitch for Destiny 3, given how expensive it would be to make that game to meet everyone’s expectations.

But there is apparently still hope for new Destiny projects in the future, and maybe original new IPs. Hopefully Bungie could make something that would turn their fortunes around, and then put them in position to direct their own fate.

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