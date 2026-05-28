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Steam Deck OLED Back In Stock With Drastic Price Increases “Due To Rising Memory and Storage Costs”

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Suffice to say this isn’t great for the new Steam Machine either.

Valve has restocked their Steam Deck OLED game handhelds, but with a drastic update.

They shared the news on their official site:

Steam Deck OLED is back in stock, with a price increase for both models due to rising memory and storage costs.

…Steam Deck itself hasn’t changed; these new prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges across the industry as a whole.

The 512GB model has changed in price from $ 549 to $ 789, and the 1TB model has changed from $ 649 to $ 949. Please note there are also differences in regional pricing, but Valve has simply adjusted the price increases accordingly.

Brad Lynch revealed that he was told what price Valve was planning for the upcoming Steam Machine two months ago, and it’s even higher than for both Steam Deck OLED SKUs.

That unannounced price could end up being even higher, but fans who are considering the Steam Machine should just wait for the official news.

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