Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 4’s Cinematic Trailer Is Here

Treyarch has built the endgame by turning in a new direction.

Treyarch has unveiled the cinematic trailer for Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s endgame has taken a detour with a slightly different threat. With The Guild’s founder Emma Kagan detained, her right-hand man Alden Dorne has taken over as the big baddie.

Dorne has pulled off an unlikely victory; recreating the C-Link technology developed by Chloe ‘Karma’ Lynch. At the end of Season 3, they installed C-Link to their first operative; Leon Rook.

This new trailer shows Karma uploading a virus she created to disable C-Link so The Guild can’t use it. But Dorner and Rook arrive just in time to corner her. And so, we’re caught up with the cliffhanger on what happened to Karma, and if she was able to disable C-Link in time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 4 is coming in June 4. You can watch the official trailer below.