Bungie Ends Active Development On Destiny 2 In 2 Weeks

They should have ended it with a bang and left it at that.

Bungie has made the big announcement that everyone expected, but not like this.

They have revealed Destiny 2 will get its final update on June 9, 2026. The game will still be available to play but Bungie is moving on to new projects, which aside from Marathon are still in incubation.

The last update will have a lot of what fans wanted, but not quite the big finale they may have hoped for. First things first, all content packs and expansions will get permanent discounts. There will also be a single bundle for all content packs.

The Director is back, with Portal activities moved to the bottom, with QOL improvements.

Without going through every detail, rare items will be easier to obtain and more common, some new items and activities will be added, and there will be rebalancing across the board. Sparrow Racing League is also back, permanently.

It’s probably the best Bungie can do short of more substantial investment into the game.