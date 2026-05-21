Dataminers Find Nintendo Switch Account Manager In Genshin Impact

A dataminer has revealed a surprising addition to Genshin Impact’s latest update.

Lunar Kuroo shared these updates to the game community:

As of 6.5.50, a Nintendo Switch account Login Manager has been added to the game, at least internally

New Nintendo Switch account user, need to bind HoYoverse account

MiHoYo expressed an interest in bringing Genshin Impact to the Nintendo Switch way back when they first revealed the game in 2019. Jumping to 2022, they had already been publishing outside China as Cognosphere when they revealed that the Switch version was still in development.

If Cognosphere finally got the Switch port in order, it will have been a long time coming. Genshin Impact already came to the Xbox, added US age verification, and left the PS4, before coming to the Switch.

There shouldn’t be any doubt that the game can run on the Switch as the game itself is modular enough to run on modest mobile and desktop PC specs. Maybe MiHoYo’s devs really did struggle to learn the Switch’s idiosyncrasies this whole time.

Whatever the case, if it can still come to the original Switch, that will help extend the console’s lifespan for a few more years.