Rumor: Does This Mean Nintendo Will Keep Making Switch 1 Consoles In The Near Future?

Nintendo may have found that reason to take aim at PlayStation 2’s world record after all.

Nintendo may not be giving up on the Nintendo Switch console quite yet.

Nintendo Patents Watch shared this insight on Bluesky:

MinebeaMitsumi (ミネベアミツミ), assembler/supplier of Switch 1/Lite and Pro Controller 1/2, disclosed that the company lowered their projected production volume for “gaming” in FY2027-03, due to “demand seasonality and product lifecycle”.

This seems to indicate that a) MinebeaMitsumi isn’t getting the Switch 2 business this year, and b) Nintendo has no plan to terminal Switch 1 production during this FY.

Source: https://www.minebeamitsumi.com/corp/investors/disclosure/financial/p2026/__icsFiles/afieldfile/2026/05/15/e2026_qa.pdfhttps://www.minebeamitsumi.com/corp/investors/disclosure/financial/p2026/__icsFiles/afieldfile/2026/05/15/e2026_qa.pdf

MinebeaMitsumi’s business is much bigger than just Nintendo, of course, as they also supply components in the manufacturing and aerospace sector. But an entertainment/consumer tech business like gaming has enough upside that they are worth discussing in their financial reports.

Nintendo may themselves be reacting to the current unfavorable business environment by pushing forward with Switch sales, possibly in new countries and regions. They may have found that excuse to aim to unseat the PlayStation 2 in those sales records after all.