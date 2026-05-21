Rumor: State of Play Will Have More Sony Exclusives Than Marvel’s Wolverine, But Check Your Expectations

NatetheHate wants to set our expectations for the next upcoming State of Play.

Credit: Insomniac

If you missed it, Sony announced their next event this June 2, and have confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will be in the show. Naturally, fans wanted Nate to share what he knew, and he obliged.

Nate was asked this question:

Yo nate. Do u think we’ll see other exclusives at the coming SoP, or just the new gow and wolverine?

Nate simply answered yes. We should note here that he didn’t necessarily confirm that the show will have a God of War game here.

It was Tom Henderson who said last April that a new game in the franchise will be announced soon. And this is a sequel in the main series, not the Faye spinoff.

Lastly, Nate gave this advice to fans who were getting hyped up by the event:

I think it’ll be a good event – as long as you keep your expectations realistic.

That sounds like a show that will try to keep existing PS5 owners happy, but will it be enough to sway people to buy new PS5s?