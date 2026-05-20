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Warhorse Studios Confirms They’re Making A Lord of The Rings Game – and A New Kingdom Come Deliverance

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A good time to be a fan of Warhorse Studios.

Warhorse Studios has confirmed some new rumors about them, and also some speculation.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

You might have heard the rumours, it’s time to reveal what we are working on.

  • An open world Middle-earth RPG.
  • A new Kingdom Come adventure.

We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.

They made this announcement shortly after Embracer’s latest earnings call. Embracer owns Warhorse, including Kingdom Come Deliverance and the Lord of the Rings IP.

Embracer just announced they will be spinning off Fellowship Entertainment, which will include Warhorse and Lord of the Rings. This announcement was clearly intended to drum up interest for Fellowship’s IPO, and for the fans to be excited too.

There were rumors of a Warhorse Lord of the Rings video game from last March, so it’s good that we can finally actually be excited for it. Fellowship may also be lining this all up to reveal the Lord of the Rings video game this June.

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