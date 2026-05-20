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Rumor: Nintendo Direct Coming Mid-June, Close To Summer Game Fest 2026

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The spirit of E3 lives on.

Jeff Grubb has spoken up on when he expects the next Nintendo Direct.

He said this in the latest Bombcast:

Okay, so I’m hearing that there’s going to be a Nintendo Direct by mid-June. That is I think, you know, obviously there’s been some scuttle out there, a scuttle out there about that.

I’m like, yeah, I’m hearing that we should get it by mid-June as well. Uh, it’s just like that like they might do like after SGF (Summer Game Fest) or around SGF. I don’t know exactly.

He also expects it to be a full Nintendo Direct. While he wasn’t told so, he thinks that has to be the case since it would be coming around the same time as Summer Game Fest. June is, of course, the biggest month for video game marketing.

Some dataminers claim Nintendo may have already uploaded a Direct to their YouTube archives. But officially, Nintendo told investors they have a lot of unannounced games from now until March 2027.

So there’s a lot of credibility behind Grubb’s rumor.

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