Nintendo Reveals They Have A Lot Of Unannounced Games Coming From September To March 2027

Nintendo may still have a few tricks left up their sleeve after all.

Nintendo just revealed plans to raise prices for the Switch 2 around the world, as well as raising prices for multiple products in Japan.

Nintendo Patents Watch shared what else Nintendo revealed on their Bluesky:

The Japanese transcript of the financial Q&A is up. There’s not much surprise, so I’ll mention only two points.

The first is obvious to gamers, but needed to be said for many (not all) investors who don’t know what they bought into: There are new games for Sep.-Mar. that haven’t been announced.

Nate The Hate had a podcast a few weeks ago where he claimed to know about some of those games. While he was eventually proven right about the new Star Fox game, Nintendo also debunked him with the Star Fox Direct then and there.

FWIW, Nate also claimed there’s a The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time remake, and a 3D Mario game delayed to 2027. There’s also talk of a new Wario Land and a Super Metroid remake.

But then again, it would be fun to see if Nintendo can still surprise us.