Nintendo Switch 2 Gets A Star Fox 64 Remake With Expanded Multiplayer, Releasing June 25

This is the most multiplayer focused Star Fox yet.

Nintendo stealth dropped a Star Fox Direct, to announce Star Fox for the Switch 2.

The game is a remake of Star Fox 64, and arguably the original Star Fox itself. Nintendo has once again changed up the appearances of Fox and friends now resembling the original Star Fox puppets.

This remake literally carries over everything from the Nintendo 64 game, from barrel rolls to branching levels. So what’s different?

Nintendo have added a Challenge Mode, for players to repeat individual levels to find new paths or higher scores. There’s also a host of impressive multiplayer options.

In Battle Mode, eight players choose between team Star Fox or Star Wolf, and then compete to clear missions or defeat enemies.

You can find random matches online and create private matches with friends. You can also use GameShare to play together using one copy, and that’s both using GameShare with three other Switch/Switch 2 owners or via GameChat.

And using mouse mode, two players can play the story campaign together. While one player navigates on Joy-Con controller mode, the other can aim and shoot targets on mouse mode.

Star Fox for Switch 2 releases on June 25.