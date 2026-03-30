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Rumor: No Nintendo Direct Until June 2026

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Nintendo doesn’t have a Direct for every one of their games anymore.

NatetheHate claims that Nintendo won’t have a Nintendo Direct until at least June of this year.

After the Indie World Showcase this month, a lot of fans were expecting a general Nintendo Direct that didn’t arrive. Apparently, Nate says we should not have expected it.

As Nate argued in his latest podcast, Nintendo just released Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park.

They also have Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream this April 16. Finally, they just announced Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is coming in May 21.

Of course, there’s another reason why June sounds like a good time for a new Nintendo Direct. Even five years later, E3’s influence and legacy lives on, as June remains the biggest month for video game announcements.

Last week, we just reported on a rumor that Sony is preparing for a State of Play on or close to June as well. We already know an Xbox Games Showcase and Summer Games Fest will be there as well.

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