Nintendo Finally Opens Up Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Releasing May 21

Nintendo has finally opened up the pages to show us what’s hiding inside Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

The game is premised around Yoshi entering the pages of a mysterious anthropomorphic book named Mr. E. Yoshi can enter its pages and learn about a new creature. Each level is made up of figuring out what the creature does, how Yoshi interacts with it, and using these new abilities to finish a level.

The Yoshi platformers are known for their handmade feel. This time, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book simulates the aesthetic of puppet dioramas used in children’s books.

Nintendo also hinted at Bowser Jr.’s presence, so we know Nintendo is still hiding a lot for now. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book releases on May 21, 2026 for Switch 2.

The US eShop listing indicates it will be 20.6 GB. NintendoLife verified it’s being priced at £49.99, 59,99€, and ¥ 6,980 in other regions.

You can watch its Mario Day trailer below.