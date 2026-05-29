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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s Cosmetics And Collabs Will Be “Anchored” To The Narrative

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Maybe the Korean soldiers can earn esports badges.

Infinity Ward has made a particular assurance to fans for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

They shared this message on Twitter:

Every aspect of Modern Warfare 4 is anchored in the game’s narrative. Every feature, every decision needs to feel authentic to what Modern Warfare is, and that includes cosmetics and collabs.

We’re committed to keeping it grounded and transparent, and we want to hear from you on what you’d like to see in our game.

Activision already decided to drop Carry Forward for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, acknowledging the backlash to the unrealistic crossover skins that slowly entered the game.

But without Beavis and Butthead coming in, what potential collabs and cosmetics could be coming to this game? Our best guess would be that they would be ‘grounded’ to the setting of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4: Korea.

So maybe we’ll get skins of stars like Ma Dong-seok, and crossovers with IPs like Squid Game. It’ll be interesting to see what else Activision could have come up with.

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