Rumor: Rayman Legends And Rayman Origins Are Getting Remakes Soon

It’s all believable but who knows if Ubisoft will really reveal them soon?

We have some interesting new rumors that point to the return of 2D Rayman.

There have long been rumors that Ubisoft is working on a Rayman Legends Remake. We now know that the game is called Rayman Legends: Retold, thanks to the logo leaking. Insider Gaming claims the game will release this October 1, 2026, and will be revealed next week.

Nate the Hate then chimed in, claiming that it will be in the State of Play. He also says it will be upgraded to 2.5D graphics, with even some 3D sections.

But that’s not all. Twitter user intercelluar also leaked Rayman Origins Enhanced Edition, as well as sharing its logo. This is intended to be the definitive version of the game, and it is at least confirmed for the newest generation platforms (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.)

Intercelluar also believes Ubisoft will just reveal both titles at the same time. That would be a dream release for fans who were wondering when they would get them on newer platforms again.