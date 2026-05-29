Rumor: State Of Play’s Big Game Reveal Is Faye’s God Of War Spinoff Game

At least it would still be coming to PlayStation 5.

We may already know what Sony has planned for the next State of Play.

AlexandreNGamR responded to a tweet about the State of Play by saying this:

It’s the Faye game.

There’s a rumor from at least last March that the next big game directed by Santa Monica Studio director Cory Barlog is a God of War spinoff starring Kratos’ second wife, Faye, AKA the mythological Frost giant Laufey.

MP1st has added fuel to the fire on this rumored game. They claim it will actually explore multiple mythologies, naming Chinese, Japanese, and Maya myths.

This could actually account for why two sources made opposing claims on how exciting this State of Play is. The idea of the game already seems to be divisive. Of course, we can’t know how good the game will actually be until the final reviews come out.

At least, the fans are looking forward to another PlayStation 5 first-party exclusive, so we’ll see if they get that next week.