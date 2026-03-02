Rumor: Cory Balrog’s Unannounced Game Is God Of War Spinoff Starring Faye

There’s a lot of potential playing a character who could go toe to toe with Kratos.

We have an interesting new rumor about Cory Barlog’s next game.

Last July 2025, Jason Schreier hinted that Cory Barlog’s game is not a new original title. While we know that Barlog has been working on a game for some time, Santa Monica Studio and Sony have not given the public any hints about it.

Today, NateTheHate drops this bombshell:

Here’s what I have heard:

Yes, the game is set within the God of War universe & the lead character will be Faye. Gameplay is said to differ from the Norse God of War games with more of a focus on action.

Current plan: Reveal this year/release first half 2027 – barring any delay.

Faye is one of the more interesting characters in God of War’s mythology. After we have seen Kratos take down numerous mythological beings of incredible power, he found Faye, AKA Laufey, someone who could match his fighting skills.

Fans who have seen her in the series are likely savoring the notion of being to play with her fighting style. But nothing’s confirmed until Sony announces it.