GTA Online Player Gets GTA $ 500,00 For Telling Rockstar Support They Sounded Like His Landlord

by

A GTA Online player recently shared a funny response from Rockstar Support that highlights how absurd the game can be sometimes.

Redditor ShufflinShaax notified Rockstar that a shower in one of his Agencies was not working. Of course, this is for a business in the game and not in a real life condo or timeshare.

He received this response from Rockstar:

Our team is currently investigating the issue and will endeavor to resolve it at the earliest opportunity.

Meanwhile, should you observe any additional details such as unusual sounds, changes in water pressure, or the time when the issue initially began kindly provide this information to us, as it will assist in more effective troubleshooting.

ShufflinShaax responded to Rockstar that this sounded like something a real life landlord would say. In good humor, Rockstar gave him back GTA $ 500,000 for it, but we assume this did not include any NDAs since he decided to share his story anyway.

