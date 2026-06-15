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Rumor: When PlayStation Dropped Single Player Games On PC, They Also Dropped The Chinese Market

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Can Sony really afford to lose business in China?

Sony has apparently locked themselves out of an emerging video game market.

Last February, rumors spread that Sony would stop bringing their single player games to PC over PlayStation. As we saw in the latest State of Play, both Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War Laufey were announced for PlayStation 5 only.

As reported by PC Gamer, these and other single player PlayStation games will also no longer be doing much business in China. While Sony officially sells PS5 consoles in the country, adoption is low and most Chinese gamers are on PC. PC Gamer cites estimates and analysis from Alinea Analytics so take this claim as you will.

We at least know that China has a lot of love for one Sony live service title: Helldivers 2. There are so many Chinese players for the game that their defense of Equality-on-Sea became a newsworthy phenomenon.

For what it’s worth, Sony made no announcement that they would end bringing their single player games on PC. If they made that decision, they can also always change their mind. We’ll just have to see how that goes.

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