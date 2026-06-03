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Marvel’s Wolverine Fights To Save Mutantkind – In A World Without The X-Men

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Logan is not having a fun time, but maybe you will.

We finally received the big gameplay preview for Marvel’s Wolverine.

The State of Play started off with seven minutes of gameplay, and included reveals for Jean Grey, Mystique, Omega Red, and Sabretooth.

Insomniac’s version of this world is interesting, because the X-Men do not exist in it. Logan takes it upon himself to save a group of trafficked mutants on his own but runs into Jean who’s also working to save them.

Insomniac’s Logan is a lot more mortal than the comics or movies, at least in this preview. His Healing Factor has to be activated, and he can be seen easily taking serious damage from Reavers.

But it also looks like Logan is getting a powerful, gratuitously violent moveset. The Logan’s Rage bar that powers his Healing Factor can also overload and unleash his Rage Tier 3.

He also has fighting techniques like a Bull Rush and Tornado Spin, but you can just cut enemies down with your claws. You can learn and see more by watching the preview below.

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