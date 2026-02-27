Rumor: Five Sources Claim Sony Will End Bringing Single Player PlayStation Games To PC

They aren’t cancelling any projects but they’ll be ending the initiative.

Multiple sources are claiming that Sony is walking away from their PC ports of single player games.

We found that Jason Schreier, John Linneman of Digital Foundry, NateTheHate, SneakersSO, and mrpyo1 have all claimed the same thing.

Taken together, they form a picture of Sony treating their PC gaming push as an experiment, and ultimately consider it a failure. They won’t be pulling out on their immediate releases, and they’ll still do multiplatform live-service games, but they will stop releasing PlayStation games on PC in the future.

Sony reported at the start of this month that they have made more than $ 2 billion releasing games on PC and Xbox. However, their PC push has not been without controversy, particularly for region locking and mandating PSN accounts.

Sony talked about going ‘multi-platform’ to investors back in 2023, and said they were shifting from being hardware centric to a platform model last August 2025.

This rumor also comes a week after Bluepoint Games was shut down. Some fans are now looking to Nixxes, another Sony studio that also specializes in porting PlayStation games to PC.